Winning $10K Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In South River

A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Middlesex County, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The lucky ticket was bought at Cavaco Supermarket, 2 Ferry St. in South River.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 21, 23, 33, 35, and 42. The Gold Mega Ball was 06, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The third-tier prize winner will take home $10,000.

Seventeen other players matched four of the five white balls drawn to win $500, apiece. Three of those tickets included the Megaplier option, tripling the total prize to $1,500.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, June 19, at 11 p.m.

