WINNERS: Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Each Sold In Middlesex, Ocean Counties

Who are the lucky winners? Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Middlesex and Ocean counties.

Two tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing were sold at The Gift Horse on Stelton Road in Piscataway and Buyrite on Route 37 West in Toms River, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 13, 17, 19, 40, and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 17, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Each of the the lucky ticket holders are eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $153 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, July 27.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.