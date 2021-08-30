WINNERS: Central Jersey Lottery Tickets Will Split $1.9M Jackpot

A pair of lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets sold in Central Jersey will split the jackpot worth more than $1.9 million.

The tickets from Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing were sold in Middlesex and Somerset counties.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Super Stop & Shop #818, 24 Summerfield Blvd. & Route 522, South Brunswick

Quick Chek #144, 55 Main St., South Bound Brook.

Each ticket is worth $961,875.

The winning numbers were 03, 12, 20, 35, and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

