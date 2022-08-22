Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $40K

Jon Craig
MVB Wine & Liquors
MVB Wine & Liquors Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Aug. 19, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

The prize was worth $10,000. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000

The winning ticket was purchased at MVB Wine & Liquors Inc., 1353 Stelton Rd., Piscataway in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Aug. 19, drawing were: 12, 18, 24, 46, and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

