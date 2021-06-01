WINNER: Lucky Powerball Player Takes Home $50,000 In South Jersey

One lucky Powerball player is taking home $50,000 in Central Jersey, state Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, May 29, to win the third-tier prize.

That ticket was sold at South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson St., in South River, Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday drawing were: 11, 13, 22, 27, and 46.

The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Multiplier number was 02.

The next Powerball jackpot rolls to $268 million for the Wednesday June 2 drawing.

