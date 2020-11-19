WINNER: Lucky Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Central Jersey

A winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Middlesex County, officials said.

The lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday to win the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 3193 Washington Road in Parlin.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 18 drawing were: 04, 05, 17, 43, and 52. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Multiplier number was 02.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $192 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

