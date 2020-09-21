WINNER: $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Central Jersey

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Middlesex County, officials said.

The Powerball player bought the lucky ticket at Jaquez Mini Market, 222 French St. in New Brunswick, according to New Jersey Lottery officials.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday winning the third-tier prize worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 19, were: 11, 14, 23, 47, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 04.

Nearly 15,000 New Jersey players took home about $105,801 in prizes, officials said.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $22 million for Wednesday's drawing.

