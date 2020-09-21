Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Justice Dept: NYC Allows ‘Anarchy, Violence, Destruction,’ Federal Funds In Jeopardy
News

WINNER: $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jaquez Mini Market in New Brunswick
Jaquez Mini Market in New Brunswick Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Middlesex County, officials said.

The Powerball player bought the lucky ticket at Jaquez Mini Market, 222 French St. in New Brunswick, according to New Jersey Lottery officials.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday winning the third-tier prize worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 19, were: 11, 14, 23, 47, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 04

Nearly 15,000 New Jersey players took home about $105,801 in prizes, officials said. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $22 million for Wednesday's drawing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.