White Supremacists Crash Labor Day Parade In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
the New Jersey European Heritage Association in Monday's Souith Plainfield Labor Day parade.
the New Jersey European Heritage Association in Monday's Souith Plainfield Labor Day parade. Photo Credit: Twitter

A white supremacist group crashed a Labor Day parade in Central Jersey.

Wearing American flag masks and carrying a protest banner, the organization's members joined the rear of South Plainfield's parade — unauthorized —on Monday, Sept. 5, according to town officials.

Members of the New Jersey European Heritage Association carried a large banner calling for border closings and saying "Defend American Labor."

South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh tweeted that the group did not register for Monday's parade, were treated as protesters and are not welcome in town. 

The group is known for posting fliers around New Jersey but had not posted anything on social media about the South Plainfield parade.

"This group did not register to participate in the towns Labor Day parade," Mayor Anesh said on Twitter. "The SP Police Department intervened and treated the group as protesters. In no way, shape or form did I, the governing body, the parade committee or any other SP group approve of their presence."

A video clip of the parade was posted here. 

