Warehouse Construction Begins At Huge Industrial Park In Central Jersey

Construction has begun on a large state-of-the-art warehouse in Middlesex County.

The 30,000-square-foot building will be located at Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, according to its developer, Levin Management Construction. (LMC)

The Class A warehouse facility, at 101 Circle Drive North, is slated to open this summer.

LMC serves as asset manager for Rutgers Industrial Center, a five-building, 493,000-square-foot industrial/warehouse complex situated in the heart of the I-287 industrial corridor.

The Middlesex County complex is well-situated just one-half mile off Exit 8 of Interstate 287 and five miles from Exit 10 of the New Jersey Turnpike.

The spec project, for which LMC is also serving as construction manager, reflects surging real estate demand from e-commerce users and third-party logistics providers in one of the Garden State’s most sought-after locations, according to Robert Carson, president of the North Plainfield-based company..

“Demand for quality industrial product in Northern and Central New Jersey is unprecedented, as companies seek out Last Mile distribution space proximate to the populous New York City metro area,” Carson said in a press statement.

Along with offering superior highway access, 101 Circle Drive North will feature 35-foot minimum clear heights, six dock doors, 38 parking stalls and up to 1,650 square feet of office space.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.