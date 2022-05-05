Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: NJ Pill Mill Doc Who Called Himself 'El Chapo Of Opioids' Gets 6 Years
News

Warehouse Construction Begins At Huge Industrial Park In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
101 Circle Drive
101 Circle Drive Photo Credit: Provided/ Levin Management Construction

Construction has begun on a large state-of-the-art warehouse in Middlesex County.

The 30,000-square-foot building will be located at Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, according to its developer, Levin Management Construction. (LMC)

The Class A warehouse facility, at 101 Circle Drive North, is slated to open this summer.

LMC serves as asset manager for Rutgers Industrial Center, a five-building, 493,000-square-foot industrial/warehouse complex situated in the heart of the I-287 industrial corridor. 

The Middlesex County complex is well-situated just one-half mile off Exit 8 of Interstate 287 and five miles from Exit 10 of the New Jersey Turnpike.

The spec project, for which LMC is also serving as construction manager, reflects surging real estate demand from e-commerce users and third-party logistics providers in one of the Garden State’s most sought-after locations, according to Robert Carson, president of the North Plainfield-based company..

“Demand for quality industrial product in Northern and Central New Jersey is unprecedented, as companies seek out Last Mile distribution space proximate to the populous New York City metro area,” Carson said in a press statement.

Along with offering superior highway access, 101 Circle Drive North will feature 35-foot minimum clear heights, six dock doors, 38 parking stalls and up to 1,650 square feet of office space.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.