Wanted Man Caught By South Brunswick Police

A man wanted in several Central Jersey communities was caught on Thursday, March 23, authorities said.

Adam Zakaria, 25, of South Brunswick was arrested at about 4 p.m. thanks to tips from the public, police said.

Police had circulated Zakaria's photo on Wednesday.

He was arrested along Route 27 near Finnegans Lane, police said.

He was wanted by the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office, Woodbridge Police, and South Brunswick Police for different crimes, police said.

Detectives followed up on a tip and observed Zakaria traveling on Route 27 just prior to his arrest.

Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said, " I want to thank the community members who provided us with information in this case. Mr. Zakaria had been wanted for several weeks, but it was community tips that led to his capture."

