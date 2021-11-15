US Marshals Arrest Fugitives In Central Jersey Shooting Death

Two fugitives have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said.

Taken into custody Monday in the Bronx and charged with first-degree murder were Jhon German-Suarez, 24, and Wendis Rodriguez-Quiles, 31, both of New Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

They are accused of murdering Lorenzo Hill Staten, 32, of Franklin. Ciccone and Caputo said.

The murder does not appear to be a random act and the defendants and victim knew each other, they said.

On Nov. 2 at 8:12 p.m., New Brunswick police responded to Seamen Street and Remsen Avenue about a shooting. Patrol officers found Hill Staten, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Hill Staten was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by New Brunswick Detective Keith Walcott and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that German-Suarez and Rodriguez-Quiles had conspired to shoot and kill Hill Staten, according to Ciccone and Caputo.

The New Brunswick Police Department, the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, the New Jersey-New York United States Marshal’s Fugitive Regional Task Force, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office all assisted with Monday's arrests of German-Suarez and Rodriguez-Quiles.

German-Suarez was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Rodriguez-Quiles was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

German-Suarez and Rodriguez-Quiles remained in custody in New York pending extradition hearings.

Upon their return to New Jersey, they will be held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Walcott at

732-745-5200 or Detective Morris at 732-745- 3927.

