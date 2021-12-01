U.S. Marshals Arrest 2nd Suspect In Fatal New Brunswick Shooting, Prosecutor Says

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded, authorities said.

On Nov. 7 at approximately 9:55 p.m., police responded Seaman Street and Remsen Avenue for a shooting.

Police found located Rafael Florez-Lopez, 38, and another man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital where Florez-Lopez died of his injuries, they said.

An investigation by Detective Victor Delgado of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Jajuan Hill-Staten, 34, of Stock Bridge, Georgia, as the gunman, according to Ciccone and Caputo.

The investigation also determined that Quron Hoagland, 28, of North Brunswick, drove Hill-Staten to the vicinity of the shooting and transported him from the area immediately afterwards, the prosecutor said.

On Nov. 12, Hoagland was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, one count of first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree attempted murder, they said. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult

Correction Center.

On Tuesday, Hill-Staten was arrested and charged with first- degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, they said.

Hill-Staten was apprehended in Florida where he was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Winter Haven Police Department.

Hill-Staten remains in custody in Florida pending an extradition hearing.

At present, the murder does not appear to be a random act, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Delgado of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.