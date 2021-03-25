UPDATE: Garden State Parkway 'Bridge Jumper' Turns Out To Be Skateboarders

UPDATED: Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called for a water rescue along the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County on a report of a bridge jumper, authorities said.

It turns out that a motorist mistook a skateboarder for a jumper, according to New Jersey State Police.

First responders arrived at the Driscoll Bridge in Woodbridge about 5 p.m., according to initial reports.

A boat from Perth Amboy also was requested to assist in the water search of the Raritan River, reports said.

"Nobody actually jumped,'" Sgt. Philip Curry, a NJ state police spokesman said Thursday night. "There were a bunch of skateboarders nearby."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.