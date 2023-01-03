Teen Victim Of Piscataway Crash ID'd As High School Athlete

A 17-year-old girl who died in a Piscataway crash this week has been identified by relatives as a local athlete.

A GoFundMe campaign for Cassandra "Cassie" Feliciano's family says just that she was in a "tragic accident" on Monday, Jan. 2.

The vehicle that the victim — who has yet to be identified by authorities — was riding in overturned and struck a pole on South Randolphville Road near Centennial Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

In the meantime, more than $3,200 had been raised for Cassie's family on the GoFundMe launched by her mom's cousin, Pamelitz Salinas.

The eldest of three girls, Cassie just turned 17 and played for the Piscataway High School girls' softball team, according to the GoFundMe. She had moved to Piscataway a few years ago from Carteret, and also played basketball

"Cassie was a beautiful smart athlete young girl," the GoFundMe said, and photos clearly showed her to be popular and well-liked.

"She is going to be extremely missed by the whole family," Salinas wrote "I am asking for anything that would help my family thru this very painful time I am also asking for prayers to heal their hearts."

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.