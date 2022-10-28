South Jersey Man Attempted To Hire Inmate To Kill Lead Investigator In His Murder Case: Report

A South Jersey man tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the lead investigator in his murder case, NJ Advance Media reported.

Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, also wanted to kill another random woman to cast doubt on charges that he murdered a co-worker, the outlet said, citing court documents.

Saal was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington of Plainsboro.

Investigators reportedly learned Saal offered the fellow inmate $15,000, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said previously.

Saal is now charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to hinder his own prosecution, and conspiracy to tamper with a witness, the report says.

