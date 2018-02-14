Shooting Investigated In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Perth Amboy.

On Friday, Feb. 11 at 5:24 P.M., Perth Amboy police responded to the train tracks near New Brunswick Avenue for a shooting.

Police found Jonathan Molina, 22, of Perth Amboy with a gunshot wound, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Larry Cattano of the Perth Amboy Police Department.

Molina was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, they said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Frank Cristiano of the Perth Amboy Police Department at (732)324-3856 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3330.

