Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: 'Lost For Words': Victim Killed In Camden Shooting Was Loved By Many
News

Shooting Investigated In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Perth Amboy police
Perth Amboy police Photo Credit: Perth Amboy PD

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Perth Amboy.

On Friday, Feb. 11 at 5:24 P.M., Perth Amboy police responded to the train tracks near New Brunswick Avenue for a shooting. 

Police found Jonathan Molina, 22, of Perth Amboy with a gunshot wound, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Larry Cattano of the Perth Amboy Police Department.

Molina was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, they said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Frank Cristiano of the Perth Amboy Police Department at (732)324-3856 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3330.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.