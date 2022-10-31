Sexual Assaults Reported At Rutgers University

Rutgers University police are investigating two sexual assaults at the same home on consecutive weekend days.

Both victims were affiliated with the university, campus police said.

An unknown man entered the Central Avenue residence in New Brunswick through an unlocked window during both encounters and proceeded to engage in sexual crimes against victims who were asleep.

In the first incident, which occurred on Saturday, Oct. 29, at approximately 3 a.m., the female victim reported that she was sleeping when inappropriately touched by an unknown man.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

In the second incident, which occurred on Sunday, Oct. 30, at approximately 2 a.m., the female victim was awakened by a male subject who was sexually assaulting her. The victim subsequently chased the suspect from her home, after which he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The second suspect was described as a 5-8" male with brown skin, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt. There was a limited description of the first assailant.

The New Brunswick Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the Police Department's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

