SEE ANYTHING? Central Jersey Pedestrian, 15, Died In Hit-Run Crash, Authorities Say

Authorities seek the public's help locating a vehicle or the driver involved in a suspected hit-and-run fatality last weekend.

An investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski who made a plea for assistance on Friday..

At 3:44 a.m. Sunday, police responded to Route 35 North near South Pine Avenue on a report of a serious pedestrian crash.

Police found a 15-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Ciccone and Zebrowski said.

Authorities think that a 2013 to 2015 Honda Accord Touring Model was involved in the crash and are seeking the assistance of any witnesses who were in the area at the time, they said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Tom Calise of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

