Rutgers Grad Sebastian Stan Nominated For Golden Globe For Best Performance In 'Pam & Tommy'

Rutgers graduate and actor Sebastian Stan is starting out the awards season hot, securing a Golden Globe nomination for his starring role in the limited series "Pam & Tommy".

Stan, 40, joins his co-star Lily James in the nominations for leading actors and actresses in the Best Performances in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television category, announced Golden Globes officials.

Stan and James played Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in the series, navigating the couple's formation and early years of their relationship, focusing on the infamous sex tape scandal. Seth Rogen also joined James and Stan in nominations, being nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role for his role in the series.

Stan's transformation as Tommy Lee took the internet by storm when the show came out, with many critics and viewers praising not only his acting ability, but his resemblance to the Motley Crue rocker. James received similar positive recognition for her unrecognizable look as Pamela Anderson.

The series of events in the show was based on the 2014 Rolling Stone article "Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World's Most Infamous Sex Tape" written by Amanda Chicago Lewis. The series was then created for Hulu by Robert Siegel, and is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Annapurna Television and Lionsgate Television.

The show premiered on Hulu in February 2022, and went on to receive 10 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

