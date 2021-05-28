Contact Us
Rutgers Admins' Apology For Condemning Anti-Semitism Causes Controversy On Campus

Cecilia Levine
Pro-Palestine rally held last week at Rutgers New Brunswick
Pro-Palestine rally held last week at Rutgers New Brunswick Photo Credit: Rutgers SJP

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is causing tension at Rutgers University.

A day after administrators sent an email out condemning anti-Semitism, they issued a second email apologizing for the first. Particularly, for not being more inclusive.

Rutgers University-New Brunswick chancellor Christopher Molloy and provost Francine Conway sent the first email Wednesday, speaking out against the rise in anti-Semitic acts experienced in the U.S. stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

On Thursday, the university's Students for the Justice of Palestine organization released a statement "expressing deep concern."

And so, Molloy and Conway issued a second email titled "An Apology" on Thursday.

"Rutgers University–New Brunswick is a community that is enriched by our vibrant diversity," the letter reads.

"However, our diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. 

"As we grow in our personal and institutional understanding, we will take the lesson learned here to heart, and pledge our commitment to doing better. We will work to regain your trust, and make sure that our communications going forward are much more sensitive and balanced."

The university's Jewish advocacy organization, Rutgers Hillelsays the main campus has 6,400 Jewish undergraduate students -- "the largest Jewish undergraduate population in the country."

The second email grew condemnation from both the university's Jewish and Palestinian communities.

Follow-up statement from Rutgers SJP.

Rutgers SJP

