Powerful Winds Knock Power To Thousands Across New Jersey

A powerful storm knocked power to thousands of New Jersey residents Christmas Eve.

Multiple gusts of over 50 miles per hour recorded in southern parts of the state were recorded as of 11 p.m. -- with conditions worsening rapidly, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rainfall was to blame for flooding in parts of Southeast Pennsylvania. Several water rescues had already been reported, the NWS said.

The following areas reported widespread outages as of 11 p.m.:

PSEG

Bayonne, 1,257

Bergenfield 1,059

Bloomfield 742

Burlington, 1,014

Paramus 1,908

Rochelle Park 352

JCPL

Branchburg 566

Manchester 537

Randolph 391

Readington 1,350

Sayreville 2,623

Sparta 369

Springfield 429

Summit 356

Atlantic City Electric

Milleville 1,144

The National Weather Service urged residents not to drive through flooded areas.

Our crews are ready for this evening’s storm, expected to bring strong winds, rain & possible snow. These conditions can bring down trees & power lines. Remember, if you lose power - report it! #PSEGStorm https://t.co/pmG2ZO2wy7 pic.twitter.com/E0DncB7Kfh — PSE&G (@PSEGdelivers) December 24, 2020

