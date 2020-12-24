Powerful Winds Knock Power To Thousands Across New Jersey

A powerful storm knocked power to thousands of New Jersey residents Christmas Eve.
Multiple gusts of over 50 miles per hour recorded in southern parts of the state were recorded as of 11 p.m. -- with conditions worsening rapidly, the National Weather Service said.
Heavy rainfall was to blame for flooding in parts of Southeast Pennsylvania. Several water rescues had already been reported, the NWS said.
The following areas reported widespread outages as of 11 p.m.:
PSEG
- Bayonne, 1,257
- Bergenfield 1,059
- Bloomfield 742
- Burlington, 1,014
- Paramus 1,908
- Rochelle Park 352
JCPL
- Branchburg 566
- Manchester 537
- Randolph 391
- Readington 1,350
- Sayreville 2,623
- Sparta 369
- Springfield 429
- Summit 356
Atlantic City Electric
- Milleville 1,144
The National Weather Service urged residents not to drive through flooded areas.
