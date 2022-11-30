Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Hit-Run Driver At Central Jersey Park & Ride

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a hit-run driver who struck a pedestrian at the NJ Transit park and ride in Old Bridge.

The woman was dragged about 100 feet while crossing the street on the southbound side of the parking lot behind Walmart at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The suspected driver of a black, four-door Dodge Ram fled past the Power House Gym northbound on Route 9.

Emergency workers brought the woman to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Old Bridge police officer Steve Connolly at 732-721-5600, ext. 3821 or Det. James Alleva of the prosecutor’s office at 732-7450-4011.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.