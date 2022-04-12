Police-Involved Possibly Fatal Shooting Reported In Edison (DEVELOPING)

There was a police-involved shooting, possibly fatal, in Middlesex County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The shooting was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 on Judson Street in Edison, initial reports said.

A police officer reportedly fired at a suspect, who died at the scene, according to an unconfirmed report.

There were no reports of any injured patrol officers.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office was not immediately available for comment.

