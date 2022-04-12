Contact Us
Missing Elmwood Park Teen Found Hiding In Garage
Police-Involved Possibly Fatal Shooting Reported In Edison (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Edison police
Edison police

There was a police-involved shooting, possibly fatal, in Middlesex County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The shooting was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 on Judson Street in Edison, initial reports said.

A police officer reportedly fired at a suspect, who died at the scene, according to an unconfirmed report.

There were no reports of any injured patrol officers.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office was not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

