Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Police Car Rolls Over On Route 130 In Central Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
South Brunswick police
South Brunswick police Photo Credit: Facebook/ South Brunswick PD

A police car overturned in a crash in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 on the 2200 block of Route 130 in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said.

Firefighters were removing a police officer from the patrol car, according to an unconfirmed report. It was unclear if the officer was injured.

South Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

