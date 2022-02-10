Police Car Rolls Over On Route 130 In Central Jersey: Developing

A police car overturned in a crash in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 on the 2200 block of Route 130 in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said.

Firefighters were removing a police officer from the patrol car, according to an unconfirmed report. It was unclear if the officer was injured.

South Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

