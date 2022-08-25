Contact Us
News

Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Emily Fredricks
Emily Fredricks Photo Credit: Emily Fredricks Foundation

A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports.

Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says.

Fredricks, 24, was riding to work as a baker when the crash occurred near 11th Street in Center City in 2017, news reports said. Fretts was allegedly looking down at paperwork and wearing a cellphone earbud when he hit Fredricks with a 32-ton truck.

A Philadelphia judge dismissed vehicular homicide charges against Fretts in 2019 after his attorney, David Bahuriak, stated there was no evidence of unlawful activity, according to the report.

“It was clear to anyone who was being objective that there was no crime,” Bahuriak told the outlet.

Click here to read about the Emily Fredricks Foundation.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

