Pellet Gun Used To Shoot Rutgers University Pedestrian: Police

An Airsoft pellet gun was fired by a passing motorist on the Rutgers University campus, authorities said.

The Rutgers University Police Department is investigating the incident of aggravated assault which occurred on Tuesday, May 10, at approximately 4:48 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and Senior Street, in the city of New Brunswick, police said.

The victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that while walking on a city sidewalk they were struck by pellets which were discharged from a passing vehicle. The victim did not sustain any physical injury during the incident and refused medical attention.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray Honda Odyssey Minivan bearing a New York registration with tinted windows and a distinguishable after-market silver rear bumper.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, call the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

