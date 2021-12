A pedestrian was reportedly struck in Central Jersey, according to a developing and unconfirmed report.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Thursday near 2239 U.S. 9 South in Old Bridge, initial reports said.

Police at the scene had requested a medical helicopter.

By 5:30 p.m., the crash victim was being transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, reports said.

