News

Outpouring Of Community Support For Shailesh K. Upadhyay Dahal, Friends Of Nepal Scholarship

Jon Craig
Shailesh K. Dahal
Shailesh K. Dahal Photo Credit: GoFundMe

There's been an outpouring of community support for a scholarship fund in memory of Shailesh K. (Upadhyay) Dahal.

The Sayreville resident died on Sept. 22 at the age of 65.

A GoFundMe page launched by Friends of Nepal had raised more than $12,600 as of Saturday afternoon

The GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral costs as well as set up a special memorial scholarship in Shailesh’s name back in Patan, Nepal where he was born "so that we can remember his life and legacy for many years to come."

"Our hearts are truly broken," the GoFundMe page says. "Shailesh positively affected the lives of every person he had ever encountered with his funny jokes and historical trivia. He was known by many of us as a genuinely helpful human being. Someone who would help others to better the lives of those around him. He was a positive force in our community who judged no one. Shailesh will be remembered as someone who asked for so little yet gave so much."

The page goes on to say: "Shailesh learned at a young age to always put his family first. He was devoted to his entire family, but especially to his three children, Tristan Upadhyay, Suraj Dahal and Shrutika Dahal."

His obituary can be read by clicking here. 

To contribute to the GoFundMe memorial, click here: 

