NJ Pair Stole $164K From 94-Year-Old Connecticut Man's Checking Account: Police

A 94-year-old man from Connecticut lost $164,000 in thefts from his checking account, authorities said.

The alleged thieves included a pair from Middlesex County, according to Old Saybrook, CT, police.

Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, and Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, were charged with larceny and forgery, police said in a press statement. Crawford also was charged with a second count of forgery.

The Old Saybrook man reported the theft to police in February after $164,284 disappeared from his checking account, police said.

Crawford was observed on video surveillance footage in New Jersey depositing and withdrawing the fraudulently obtained funds from her own bank account, police said.

Old Saybrook Police Detectives traveled to New Jersey on Wednesday, Dec. 14, where Crawford was extradited from Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, where she was being held on Old Saybrook’s arrest warrant. Crawford was brought back to Old Saybrook Wednesday morning where she was being held on a $250,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Crawford’s accomplice, Outlaw II, was extradited from New Jersey on an arrest warrant.

A third suspect from Vancouver, Washington, remains at large, police said.

