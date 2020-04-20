Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Cosby Among Celebs Denied Prison Release For Coronavirus, Others More Fortunate
News

NJ Closer To Reopening? Murphy Says He'll Share Necessary Benchmarks This Week

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The downward trend in new hospitalizations is one of the most positive indicators that what New Jersey has been doing has been working. But it's not victory, Gov. Murphy said, it's progress. Photo Credit: Office of the Governor NJ
NJ is seeing relative stability in the number of patients on ventilators or in the ICU. This slide and the previous one (new hospitalizations) are the most important slides for the indication of the path ahead, Murphy said. Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

The downward trend in new hospitalizations is one of the most positive indicators that what New Jersey has been doing has been working, Gov. Phil Murphy said during Monday's coronavirus briefing.

He made himself clear, though: "We are not by any means claiming victory, but we are making progress."

Murphy said that in the coming days, he plans on announcing benchmarks necessary and principals to follow for the state's reopening (hint: More PPE, more testing, direct partnership with the U.S. government).

"Do not think for one minute we’ll be able to flip a switch and return to life as we knew it," he said in announcing the 88,806 cases and 4,377 statewide fatalities. "We will be careful and we will be strategic."

Reopening businesses right now would backfire in two respects, Murphy said.

  • New Jersey would see a large spike in cases
  • No customers would be in the stores because people are still fearful for their health

"We must secure the public health situation so residents can have confidence, which does't exist right now," Murphy said.

"Personal health creates economic health. That can't be the other way around."

Working as a regional coalition, formed earlier this month with other states, is also crucial in ensuring residents aren't exposed to more COVID-19 cases.

In a call with President Trump Monday morning, Murphy called for direct cash assistance from the federal government. The president told Murphy he hopes that will be part of the next round of stimulus payments.

A direct partnership with the federal government for coronavirus testing, contact tracing and healthcare infrastructure as a general matter is also necessary for New Jersey's reopening, the governor said.

Murphy unapologetically cited the expansion of hospitals, statewide closure of schools and small businesses as some of ways New Jersey has slowed the spread of coronavirus.

"This is reality in our healthcare system," he said, citing the steady decline of new hospitalizations and patients in the ICU and on ventilators.

"As we take steps to ramp up our testing regime, we’ll be in a better place to capture and contain COVID-19."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.