Nearly 36 NJ Students Switched To Remote Learning After HS Party Cancels Football Opener

Jon Craig
Metuchen High School football field
Metuchen High School football field Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Bulldogs and the Bluejays' home opening football game was cancelled after a high school party where guests were not wearing masks or social distancing, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, Metuchen High School administrators nixed this weekend's opener, even though no one at the party was suspected of having COVID-19, NJ.com reports.

Approximately 36 individuals who attended the party -- many of them football players ready to rumble this weekend -- were switched to remote learning out of an abundance of caution, the report says.

Metuchen Superintendent Vincent Caputo told the news outlet that the cancellation was recommended by the high school principal, athletic director and head football coach. It was "strictly a football decision."

Click here for more from NJ.com.

