Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: NJ Transgender Family Used Daughter, 7, To Make Fetishized Porn (SENTENCING)
News

Motorcyclist, 41, Killed In High-Speed Central Jersey Crash, Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Route 1 at Parsonage Road
Route 1 at Parsonage Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 41-year-old motorcyclist from Essex County was killed in a crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Carlos Caraballo lost control of his motorcycle at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 on Route 1 northbound, Edison police said. He skidded and ended up beneath another vehicle near Parsonage Road, they said.

Caraballo, of Bloomfield, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, police said.

Police say Caraballo was speeding and weaving between other vehicles just before his crash. The driver of the car had not been charged, police said.

The northbound side of Route 1 was closed until about 3:30 a.m. Friday, May 6 while police investigated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.