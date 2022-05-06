Motorcyclist, 41, Killed In High-Speed Central Jersey Crash, Police Say

A 41-year-old motorcyclist from Essex County was killed in a crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Carlos Caraballo lost control of his motorcycle at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 on Route 1 northbound, Edison police said. He skidded and ended up beneath another vehicle near Parsonage Road, they said.

Caraballo, of Bloomfield, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, police said.

Police say Caraballo was speeding and weaving between other vehicles just before his crash. The driver of the car had not been charged, police said.

The northbound side of Route 1 was closed until about 3:30 a.m. Friday, May 6 while police investigated.

