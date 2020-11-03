Monmouth County High School Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say

One of eight new presumptive positive coronavirus cases reported by state officials in New Jersey was identified as a student at Red Bank Regional High School who had direct contact with a previous COVID-19 patient.

The Monmouth County school district has temporarily closed the school and moved all classes online.

Red Bank Regional in Little Silver announced plans to conduct virtual classes starting Thursday, Schools Supt. Louis Moore wrote in a letter posted on the district website .

The decision follows a shutdown of the high school on Tuesday and Wednesday for intense cleaning following reports that the 27-year-old Little Silver man who tested positive for COVID-19 has a sibling who attends the high school.

The 17-year-old student is among eight new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus announced Wednesday in New Jersey, which brought the state total at the time to 23. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have not confirmed the test results on the newest New Jersey cases.

Four of the cases are in Bergen County, two are in Middlesex County and two are in Monmouth County, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said at a Wednesday briefing .

The Middlesex County cases are identified as a 58-year-old woman from East Brunswick and a 74-year-old man from Edison, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The Monmouth County cases brought that county's total presumptive positive cases to four (Details weren't released on the county's fourth new case.)

Another new case involves a 44-year-old Teaneck resident hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. His test has been labeled presumptive positive until officially confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday night announced four new cases, including a couple from Burlington County. The two Burlington County residents, a 62-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife with a history of travel to Italy, have been isolated at their home with a mild illness since March 4.

The 23 positive cases originated from a pool of 80 tests, with 57 more tests that state officials hope to complete by the end of the day Wednesday. They also included the first two "community spread" cases, meaning their exact origin has not been traced.

The South Brunswick School District canceled classes on Wednesday after two township residents attended a private party in Princeton with two people from Boston who later tested positive, officials said.

The two South Brunswick residents who attended the party were asked to self-quarantine until testing shows they are negative, South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management officials said. It isn't clear what connection, if any, those residents have with South Brunswick schools.

Two Princeton University employees who attended the party were also under self-quarantine, university officials said. The two Boston residents who attended were infected with the coronavirus at a conference.

“Two attendees at the party had attended the Biogen Conference in Boston which has been linked to coronavirus transmission,” South Brunswick police said in an alert. “Upon their return to their homes in the Boston area, they subsequently tested positive Coronavirus.”

