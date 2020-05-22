Middlesex County Opens New COVID-19 Test Site, With Or Without Symptoms

A new drive-thru coronavirus test site will open next week in Piscataway, county officials said.

Middlesex County will close its two drive-thru testing facilities in Edison and South Brunswick to allow the state Department of Motor Vehicles to reopen, officials said.

A new drive-thru testing site at 1 Ericsson Drive in Piscataway will open on Thursday, May 28. County residents with or without coronavirus symptoms can be tested.

Walk-up testing will continue at A.C. Redshaw Elementary School, 216 Livingston Ave. in New Brunswick, where county residents with or without COVID-19 symptoms can check if they have been exposed.

The County is now expanding asymptomatic testing to the walk-up testing site in New Brunswick, located at A.C. Redshaw Elementary School, 216 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick. Additionally, it will open a new drive-thru testing site in Piscataway at 1 Ericsson Drive, Piscataway on May 28.

The county is using saliva-based tests developed by RUCDR Infinite Biologics and Accurate Diagnostic Labs.

For more details, or to pre-register, click here.

For information about other New Jersey testing sites, click here.

Testing is free and by appointment only, booked up to three days in advance of the testing date. Residents can book an appointment by visiting middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19testing or calling 732-745-3100 . The registration form is available in English, Spanish and Guajarati, and the call center is staffed with workers who speak multiple languages.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.