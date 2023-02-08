Man Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Wawa Stores: South Brunswick PD

Police in South Brunswick are on the lookout for a man who threatened to "shoot up" two Wawa Convenience Stores.

Its Detective Bureau is looking for help in identifying the person of interest in connection with the threats.

In the past week, the person has twice entered stores and threatened to shoot up the store, police said.

The first incident took place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9:30 p.m. at the Wawa on Route 535. The second incident took place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11:30 p.m., at the Wawa on Georges Road, police said.

The suspect is a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with dreadlock-style hair. He was wearing a black “puffy” Jacket, blue jeans, and black/white Jordan sneakers.

He was driving a newer KIA Model K5 LXS, no front plate, silver, 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brooke LaBell (732) 329-4000 ext. 7430

