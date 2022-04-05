Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Man Thought He Was Meeting 13-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Met Central Jersey Officer Instead

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middlesex County Jail
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 55-year-old man from Burlington County has been arrested for trying to lure a 13-year-old girl in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Kenneth Amy, of Brown Mills, was charged with attempted sexual assault and luring/enticing a child by various means, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco. 

On the evening of Monday, April 4, Amy allegedly arrived at a pre-arranged location after responding to an online listing for the purpose of having sexual intercourse with an individual who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, they said. 

As a result of an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Amy believed he was chatting with a juvenile when he was, in fact, communicating with law enforcement, they said.

Amy was arrested without incident.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Daniel Lojek at (732) 745-5924 or Detective Lauren Tredo at (732) 745-4011.

