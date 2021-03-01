Judge Esther Salas Returns To Bench Months After Ambush That Killed Son

New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas is back on the bench.

Salas returned to work on Monday -- approximately seven months after an ambush at her North Brunswick home that seriously injured her husband and killed her son.

Disgruntled attorney and self-described antifeminist Roy Den Hollander was dressed up as a deliveryman when he fired shots at Salas' family at their front door on July 19, 2020 around 5 p.m.

Salas' son, Daniel Anderl, 20, died of his injuries, and her husband, Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney and former Assistant Essex County prosecutor, was seriously injured.

Hollander's body was found the following day with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Sullivan County town of Rockland in New York State.

Salas is the first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey. As of last summer, she had been in her seat for nine years and is a judge of the U.S. District Court in Newark.

Salas previously worked as a public defender for nine years.

