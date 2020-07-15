Jersey Shore Lottery Winners Split $770K Jackpot

Two lucky tickets sold in Middlesex County matched all five numbers in Tuesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing to split the $770,036 jackpot, officials said.

Each winning ticket, sold by stores in South Plainfield and Spotswood, is worth $385,018, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning tickets were sold at Quick Chek, 317 Durham Ave. in South Plainfield and Shoprite of Spotswood in 380 Summerhill Road, Spotswood.

The winning numbers were: 02, 06, 21, 37, and 42. The XTRA number was: 03. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

