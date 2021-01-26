Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ICE ALERT: Numerous Crashes On Garden State Parkway

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police were responding to numerous reports of crashes due to ice on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

Crashes due to poor weather were being reported between mile-marker 112 and mile-marker 100 in Tinton Falls, according to initial reports on Tuesday afternoon.

South and northbound inner and outer lanes are all affected due to icing in Monmouth County, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

