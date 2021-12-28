Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: Minivan Crash In Wayne Kills Staten Island Driver
News

Here's Where Winning $2M NJ Powerball Ticket Was Sold

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Little Store
Little Store Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Powerball player has won $2 million, state Lottery officials said.

There also were five Powerball players who won $50,000 or more in Monday's drawing.

One NJ Powerball ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn to win the $1 million second-tier prize. 

That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $2 million. 

The ticket was sold at Little Store, 1503-1507 Clinton Avenue, South Plainfield in Middlesex County.

In addition, five tickets sold matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Warren County ($100,000): Skoogy’s Deli, 110 Greenwich St., Belvidere;
  • Bergen County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #11432, 280 Main St., New Milford;
  • Middlesex County ($50,000): Krauszer’s #465, 1825 Route 130 and Southwood Ave., North Brunswick;
  • Mercer County ($50,000) : Griffin’s Deli, 3 Buttonwood Drive, Ewing; and,
  • Union County ($50,000): Basic Food Mart, 498 Chestnut St., Union.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Dec. 27, drawing were: 36, 38, 45, 62, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 19. The Power Play was 2X

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday drawing were: 06, 11, 23, 24 and 40. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 09.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $441 million for the next drawing on Wednesday,

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.