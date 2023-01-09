Gas Leaks Close Central Jersey Middle School

A series of gas leaks has closed a school in Central Jersey.

The Carl Sandburg Middle School Friday in the Old Bridge Township School District will temporarily switch to remote learning while the gas leaks are fixed, the superintendent said.

Classes for students at Carl Sandburg Middle School — which serves approximately 980 students in grades 6 through 8 — have been canceled through Tuesday, according to a video message from Superintendent David Cittadino.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, the school will go to remote classes through at least Jan. 17, Cittadino said.

The leaks were discovered during a pair of electric power outages, he said.

“We had every reason to believe that this, like other gas leaks, would be repaired and school would operate normally as soon as possible,” Cittadino said. “But what we found was significant gas leaks all along the exterior lines within the building.”

Old Bridge Township School District officials will bring in portable boiler trailers to provide heat and hot water to the school, officials said. Those trailers will allow students and staff to occupy Carl Sandburg Middle School while the existing gas service lines are being replaced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.