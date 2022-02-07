Contact Us
Forklift Accident Reported In Central Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
255 Gatzmer Ave.
255 Gatzmer Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was an industrial accident involving a forklift in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The accident occurred shortly before noon on Monday, Feb. 7 at Northeastern Building Supply at 255 Gatzmer Ave. in Jamesburg, initial reports said. 

An unconfirmed report called it "a crushing injury caused by a forklift."

Jamesburg police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

