Firefighters, police and EMS crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Jersey authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. at Jefferson Boulevard and Plainfield Avenue in Edison, according to initial reports.

EMS crews had been requested for two victims complaining of injuries, according to an unconfirmed report.

