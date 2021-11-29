Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
News

Firefighters Battle Raging Blaze In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Union Street
Union Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters were battling a major wind-whipped house fire in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire was reported about 3 p.m. at 39 Union St. in Carteret, initial reports said.

Fire was showing in the first floor of the two-story home, with heavy smoke from the second floor and loft, reports said.

At 3:20 p.m. the command was pulling all companies out of the structure due to heavy fire conditions, according to an unconfirmed report. 

By 3:30 p.m., the bulk of the fire had been knocked down from the exterior, reports said, and crews in the process of making an interior push.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

