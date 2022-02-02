FEDS: NJ Ex-Con Caught With 1,000 Fentanyl Pills, 7 Pounds Of Meth, Guns, Ammo

A South Jersey ex-con with a lengthy history of drug-dealing arrests was busted in East Brunswick this week with 1,000 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of crystal meth and two handguns, federal authorities said.

Manuel A. Quinones, 47, of Pennsauken, was nabbed by a team of federal and state law enforcement officers who said they found the potentially-fatal fentanyl and the coke during a search of his car on Monday, Jan. 31.

They then obtained written consent to search his home, which U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Phillip R. Sellinger said turned up not only more drugs but also two firearms, ammunition, a high-capacity drum magazine and a bulletproof vest.

Quinones, formerly of Lyndhurst, has served time in state prison for dealing drugs, state records show.

This time, he was charged federally with a variety of drug and weapons charges and was brought by videoconference before a U.S. magistrate judge in Newark who ordered Quinones detained pending trial.

Sellinger credited the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force (NYDETF) and the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression Central Unit's Opioid Enforcement Task Force with the investigation leading to the charges.

He also thanked special agents with the Newark Field Office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Pesce of the OCDETF/Narcotics Unit in Newark is handling the case.

