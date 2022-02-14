Fake Email Address Links Suspect With Courthouse Bomb Threat In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Union County has been charged in connection with a bomb threat at a courthouse in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Tiago Santana-Silva of Elizabeth has been charged with creating a false public alarm and making terroristic threats, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Middlesex County Sheriff Mildred Scott, and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick

On Oct. 25, 2021, the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of a bomb threat concerning the Superior Courthouses located at 50 Paterson St. and 120 New St. in New Brunswick. The Courthouses and Middlesex County Administration Building were subsequently inspected for explosives by the Sheriff’s Department. Following a comprehensive search, it was determined there were no explosive devices in neither the Courthouses nor the Administration Building, Ciccone and Capito said.

An investigation by Detective Shadi Zaiton of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Santana-Silva allegedly used a fictitious email address to send the bomb threat to courthouse staff, Ciccone and Caputo said.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Santana-Silva was arrested and charged. He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Zaiton at (732)745-4263.

