Ex-Central Jersey Basketball Coach Endangered A Child, Prosecutor Says

A former basketball coach was arrested on Thursday for endangering the welfare of a minor who was known to him, authorities said.

Scott T. Miller, 40, of Somerset was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second-degree, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Brian Knelle of the Milltown Police Department.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Milltown Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation found that on multiple occasions between November 2020 and March of this year, Miller "engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct and communications with the minor victim," Ciccone and Knelle said in a statement.

Miller was a basketball coach with the Central Jersey Havoc Basketball Club, a club for student athletes, but recently left the program to start his own basketball team, the prosecutor said.

Boys and girls participate in the basketball club, but authorities did not release any more details about the case.

Miller was released from the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center on Thursday pending an initial court appearance before Judge Gary Price.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sergeant William Fama of the Milltown Police Department at 732-828-2100 ext. 133 or Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4045.

