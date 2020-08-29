Elite 'Night Stalker' Soldier From NJ Among 2 Killed In Black Hawk Helicopter Accident

A helicopter mechanic from New Jersey was one of two soldiers on an elite nighttime special operations unit killed in a California crash.

Staff Sgt. Vincent Marketta, 33, of Brick, and Sgt. Tyler Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, CA, were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in a training exercise off the coast of San Diego, according to the U.S. Army.

Both Marketta and Shelton were assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne). Known as the "Night Stalkers," these soldiers are recognized for their proficiency in nighttime operations.

Three other soldiers were injured in the crash, military officials said.

Marketta and Shelton will posthumously receive the Meritorious Service Medal.

Marketta enlisted in the Army as a Black Hawk repairer in 2011, and was later deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Ending Freedom.

He was deployed Iraq several times to serve in Operation Inherent Resolve.

Marketta received multiple awards including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Army Achievement Medal during his time as an Army soldier.

Shelton enlisted in the Army as a Black Hawk repairer in 2016. The following year, he was assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and deployed to Afghanistan.

“The loss of Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this regiment that will never completely heal,” said Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) in a statement.

“Their level of dedication to the 160th SOAR (A) and their exemplary service in the Army is the embodiment of what it means to be a Night Stalker and a Soldier.

"Our priority now is to ensure the families of our fallen warriors receive our complete support as we work through this tragedy together. We ask that you keep Staff Sgt. Marketta, Sgt. Shelton, their families and fellow Night Stalkers in your thoughts and prayers.”

