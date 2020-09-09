Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Did You Feel It? Small Earthquake Rattles Central Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A small earthquake was reported in Central Jersey around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
A small earthquake was detected in New Jersey early Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey reports.

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred about a mile southeast of East Freehold just after 2 a.m., and was felt in "much of central New Jersey," the USGS and National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office said.

Did you feel it? Click here to report what you felt.

Some locals were woken up by the rumbling and others slept right through it.

"There wasn't much shaking," one person wrote on an earthquake-tracking website. "It was very quick and ended with a very loud bang. 

"Nothing fell or broke from what I can tell. Haven't been outside as it's still 2:30 in the morning."

"We live in East Freehold , NJ," another said. "The dogs couldn’t settle down 15 minutes prior to quake.

"They wouldn’t come inside where they live with us. Woke me out of sleep, felt like a jackhammer going under our house, lasting approximately 10 seconds."

