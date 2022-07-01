Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: Jersey City Five Charged With Murder Of Rival Gang Member, Innocent Girl, 17
News

COVID-19: Middlesex County Adds More Coronavirus Testing Sites

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Omicron
Omicron Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann Pixabay

With a steady rise in coronavirus cases locally and statewide, Middlesex County has decided to add additional testing sites, officials said on Friday.

Starting Monday, Jan. 10, the county will add three new testing sites at the following locations: Monroe Township Recreation Center, East Brunswick Community Arts Center and Epic Church in Sayreville.

Additional mobile sites will be added in the coming weeks.

“With coronavirus cases on the rise and people returning home from holiday gatherings, the demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing," said Board of County Commissioners Director Ronald G. Rios.

COVID-19 tests performed at the Middlesex County Health Services sites are free for Middlesex County residents but require an appointment. Residents wishing to make an appointment can click here Middlesexcountynj.gov/COVID19testing to register and receive a time to report to the testing site. 

Appointments will be made available online 48 hours prior to the test date. 

If a resident wishing to be tested does not have access to the internet or has connectivity problems, they can call 732-745-3100 to make an appointment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.